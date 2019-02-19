Police officers were deployed to a Rotherham suburb following a report that a boy was slashed across his cheek in a street attack.

The teenager was allegedly targeted by three other teens in the Rawmarsh Hill area of the town at around 3.40pm on Friday, February 15.

But officers deployed to the area but were unable to locate the injured boy or the offenders, who were seen heading towards Dale Road.

They have also been unable to contact the person who made the report.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quoting incident 566 of February 15.