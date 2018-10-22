Police concerned for missing Sheffield man

A police search is underway for a Sheffield man reported missing from home.
CRIME: Four arrested over serious unprovoked attack on man in Sheffield city centre
Robert Fearn, aged 30, from Sheffield, was last seen at 3pm yesterday.
POLICE: Police seize £40,000 of fireworks during Doncaster drugs raid
No other details have yet been released other than he has not been heard from since.
READ MORE: Crime scene investigation team sent to Sheffield property
He is white, 5ft 11 inches tall and has short, brown hair.
When he was last seen, he was wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 954 of October 21.