Police seize £40,000 of fireworks during Doncaster drugs raid 

South Yorkshire Police have recovered approximately £40,000 of fireworks during the execution of a drugs warrant at a Doncaster property.

The warrant was executed at a property in Broadway, Dunscroft yesterday morning.

Among the items seized by officers, were approximately £40,000 £50,000 worth of fireworks.

A spokesman for the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We have recently received numerous complaints regarding fireworks being set off in the early hours over this last week in the Stainforth. Hopefully now the warrant has been executed things should quieten down.”

Two males have been arrested pending enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident 245 of October 19, 2018.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.