A police car was involved in a collision at a set of traffic lights while responding to an incident in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said the car was ‘travelling to an immediate incident’ along Balby Road when it was involved in a collision with a grey Audi A6 at traffic lights at the junction with Carr Hill.

The Audi driver sustained minor injuries in the smash, which happened at noon on Tuesday.

