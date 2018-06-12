Police called to three shootings on Sheffield estate in two months

Police officers have dealt with three shootings on a Sheffield estate in the space of two months.

Last night a 17-year-old boy was injured in a gun attack at the junction of Nodder Road and Hastilar Road South, Woodthorpe.

The boy was rushed to hospital, where he remains today.

South Yorkshire Police said his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Emergency services were alerted to the shooting at around 9.10pm and armed police flooded the estate.

A police helicopter was also deployed to the area to monitor the scene from the air.

On May 8, a 30-year-old man was shot in his leg on Chadwick Road, Woodthorpe.

The gun attack, close to the junction with Fishponds Road West and Woodthorpe Community Primary School, came just 24 days after another man was shot on nearby Nodder Road.

On that occasion a 42-year-old man was also shot in his leg and a 30-year-old man was arrested.

The suspect arrested was held on suspicion of assault and firearms offences before being released while investigations continue.

In March 2016 a gun was discharged close to the Premier store on Nodder Road, Woodthorpe and in July of that year a gun was fired at a house in nearby Hastilar Road South.

Two men were each jailed for seven years for their roles in the shooting outside the convenience store.

Anyone with information about the latest shooting should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 989 of June 11.