Police called out to incident on Sheffield city centre bridge leading to delays on tram network
The tram services in Sheffield city centre are delayed this afternoon, due to an incident on a bridge where police are in attendance.
Details of the incident have been shared by Stagecoach Supertram, a spokesperson for whom said on Twitter: “Tram Train, Yellow and Blue services from the City centre currently delayed due to an incident on the Bow String bridge. The Police are in attendance.”
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information on the nature of the incident.