Police appeal for sightings of car stolen from Doncaster street

Police officers investigating the theft of a car from a Doncaster street are appealing for sightings.

This car was stolen from Doncaster yesterday

The silver Mercedes 220, with the registration number SP68 OOD, was stolen from High Street, Dunsville, yesterday.

Anyone with information on its whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.