Ofsted inspected 27 schools in Sheffield and South Yorkshire in 2018 and this is how they rated

Some have been given the best possible mark of Outstanding while others have been ordered to improve.

1. Bethany School Finlay Street - S3 7PS - Rating: Good jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Landmarks Littlemoor House - S21 4EF - Rating: Good jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Elsecar Holy Trinity CofE Primary Academy Church Street - S74 8HS - Rating: Good jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. St Ann's Junior and Infant School St Leonard's Road - S65 1PD - Rating: Requires Improvement jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more