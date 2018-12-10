Ofsed inspections in Sheffield

Ofsted inspected 27 schools in Sheffield and South Yorkshire in 2018 and this is how they rated

Ofsted has inspected dozens of schools across Sheffield and South Yorkshire in 2018 and these are its verdicts.

Some have been given the best possible mark of Outstanding while others have been ordered to improve.

Finlay Street - S3 7PS - Rating: Good

1. Bethany School

Littlemoor House - S21 4EF - Rating: Good

2. Landmarks

Church Street - S74 8HS - Rating: Good

3. Elsecar Holy Trinity CofE Primary Academy

St Leonard's Road - S65 1PD - Rating: Requires Improvement

4. St Ann's Junior and Infant School

