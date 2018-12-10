Ofsted inspected 27 schools in Sheffield and South Yorkshire in 2018 and this is how they rated
Ofsted has inspected dozens of schools across Sheffield and South Yorkshire in 2018 and these are its verdicts.
Some have been given the best possible mark of Outstanding while others have been ordered to improve.
1. Bethany School
Finlay Street - S3 7PS - Rating: Good
jpimedia
2. Landmarks
Littlemoor House - S21 4EF - Rating: Good
jpimedia
3. Elsecar Holy Trinity CofE Primary Academy
Church Street - S74 8HS - Rating: Good
jpimedia
4. St Ann's Junior and Infant School
St Leonard's Road - S65 1PD - Rating: Requires Improvement
jpimedia
View more