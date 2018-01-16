PICTURES: Snow begins falling in Sheffield, with traffic delays already reported

Have your say

Snow has begun falling in Sheffield, with reports that traffic is already being delayed.

The first flakes of what is forecast to be up to eight hours of snow showers in the city began falling early this evening.

A snowy scene in Crookes this evening

Stagecoach Supertram said shortly after 7pm it was receiving reports of slow-moving traffic in Sheffield, between Spring Lane and Halfway.

Buses are also being disrupted, with Stagecoach reporting 'heavy delays'.

As of 7pm, it said SL1, SL1a and number 57 buses were serving Manchester Road only in Stocksbridge due to snow. Serving Manchester Road only in Stocksbridge

The Star has received photos showing snow falling in Meadowhead and Crookes.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Sheffield, where snow or sleet is forecast between 6pm today and 3am tomorrow morning.

It said the snow is expected to be at its heaviest until around midnight, after which lighter showers and possibly some sleet are likely.