Pictures and video: Numerous streets still cordoned off by South Yorkshire Police following serious incident

Several streets in Doncaster city centre remain cordoned off by police following an incident in the early hours of this morning.

By Alastair Ulke
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 9:03 am
Updated Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 9:04 am

Officers and police vehicles are barring entry to Silver Street today (July 4) and have reportedly been on the scene since around 4am.

Read More

Read More
Rotherham murder: Police name victim as Andre Lee after three Sheffield men are ...

Closures are also in place on High Street, Scot Lane, Hall Gate and Printing Office Street to keep motorists out of the one-way traffic system.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Silver Street has been cordoned off by police this morning following an unknown incident at around 4am.

A single police car also appears to be guarding a small scene in Wood Street, near to what what looks like the snapped off top of a wooden door lying in the road.

MORE: Five horrific murders that shocked Sheffield and why the killers were hanged, deported and jailed forever

Silver Street is home to much of Doncaster’s nightlife venues, and the cordon takes in several city centre bars and pubs.

MORE: Have you heard of these 10 horrific Sheffield murders from years gone by?

Several other streets have also been shut by police, but this is possibly just to keep motorists out of the city centre's one way traffic system.

Traffic is heavier than usual in surrounding streets because of the closures, particularly on nearby Thorne Road and South Parade.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.

News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter