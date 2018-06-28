PICTURES AND VIDEO: 'Help me I've been stabbed' - Victim pleads for help after attack on Sheffield street

A bleeding man burst into a shop and pleaded 'help me, I've been stabbed' after he was attacked on a Sheffield street.

The 22-year-old victim was assaulted while walking along Herries Road in Shirecliffe at about 8.45pm last night.

Moments later he staggered into the Singhs Premier shop in nearby Teynham Road covered in blood and asked a shop assistant for help.

The shop assistant, who did not want to be named, said: "He came in with blood all over the lower part of his shirt.

"He just said 'help me, I've been stabbed' and asked if I could give him first aid.

"He showed me his injuries and I said 'you need an ambulance'. I could see it in his face he was in shock."

She told how the man, who was also with a friend of his, then rang the ambulance himself.

"I gave him some paper towels to wrap around to try and stop the bleeding.

"Then the paramedics and police arrived and he was taken to hospital."

His injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

Police cordoned off the road while they investigated at the scene last night but the area was clear this morning.

The person who stabbed the man is still at large and police are searching for them.

Residents said they would now like to see more of a police presence in the area.

A 51-year-old woman, who has lived in the area for nearly 30 years said: "It is worrying because you hear about a lot of stabbings and shootings these days. It seems to be getting worse.

"There are a lot of schools and kids around here so if they had a few police officers on the streets it would reassure people."

Another woman added: "I was not that surprised when I heard about it to be honest. It isn't too bad around here but generally there is a lot of knife crime at the moment.

"It needs sorting out."

This latest attack comes the day after another man was killed in a knife attack in Sheffield

Glenn Boardman, aged 59, was found stabbed to death in a house in Steven Close, Chapeltown, at 12.30am on Tuesday.

A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody this morning.

Sheffield has seen a rise in knife crime over recent months, with 15-year-old Sam Baker stabbed to death in Lowedges Road, Lowedges, last month and dad-of-three Jarvin Blake, 22, killed after being knifed in his chest in Burngreave in March.

Anyone with information about the Shirecliffe attack should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,097 of June 27 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.