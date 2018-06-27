Reports of another stabbing on the streets of Sheffield

Have your say

Police have flooded a Sheffield estate this evening following reports of another stabbing on the city's streets.

A police cordon is in place on Teynham Road, Shirecliffe and an eyewitness said there had been a stabbing outside the China Coast takewaway.

She said there was a heavy police presence around the area and on Herries Road and the police helicopter.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information on the incident.

The reports come after 58-year-old Glenn Boardman was stabbed to death in Chapeltown yesterday - the seventh murder in the city since March.

