Detectives have released this new image of a missing 16-year-old boy who has vanished after last being seen on a busy Sheffield road on Friday night, as police say they need the local community's help to find him.

16-year-old Orgito has not been seen since last Friday (June 30, 2023) when he left a property on Woodseats Road at 6.12pm and walked towards Abbeydale Road.

Released by South Yorkshire Police this afternoon (Tuesday, July 4), the new image from CCTV footage shows Orgito walking along Abbeydale Road in the direction of London Road at 6.22pm.

"The last sighting of him was at 6.23pm on Friday by Abbeydale Picture House and there have been no sightings of him since then," a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Orgito 5ft 6ins tall, of a slim build and has short, brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a red hoody, blue tracksuit bottoms, Puma trainers and a grey T-shirt, as pictured.

Police released this picture of Orgito on Saturday, July 1, 2023, a day after he was last seen

The officer in charge of the investigation, Inspector Katie Rowland-Wilson, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Orgito’s welfare and therefore I am appealing to those who live or work in Sheffield to take a look at the photos we are sharing of Orgito, and keep him in mind.

“Were you in the Abbeydale Road area on Friday evening? We need the local community to help us as our search for him continues.”

Orgito also has links to Fir Vale in Sheffield, as well as Luton and Birmingham.

Anyone with information, is asked to please report this to the force using their online portal or by calling 101.

The incident number to quote is 1294 of June 30, 2023.

You can access South Yorkshire Police's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

