Police appeal after 16-year-old goes missing from Sheffield suburb

A 16-year-old has been missing for a day.
By David Walsh
Published 1st Jul 2023, 16:45 BST

Orgito was last seen on Woodseats Road at 6.12pm Friday, June 30, walking in the direction of Abbeydale Road. He is 5ft 6ins, slim and was last seen wearing a red hoody (pictured), blue tracksuit bottoms, Puma trainers and a grey t-shirt.

A South Yorkshire Police officer said: “We believe Orgito may have travelled to Manor Top earlier today (Saturday). He also has links to Fir Vale in Sheffield, as well as Luton and Birmingham.

“Anyone who has seen Orgito, or may know where he is, is asked to get in contact with South Yorkshire Police. This can be done by calling 101, or by accessing the online portal, and quoting incident number 1294 of 30 June.”

Orgito is 5ft 6ins, slim and was last seen wearing a red hoody (pictured), blue tracksuit bottoms, Puma trainers and a grey t-shirt.
