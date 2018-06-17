UPDATE: More fire crews called as huge blaze rips through recycling plant in South Yorkshire

Have your say

60 firefighters and 12 fire engines are currently in attendance at a large fire at a recycling plant near Rotherham.

Initial reports said that eight fire engines were at the scene, with a high volume water pump on route.

The fire broke out earlier at a recycling plant in Kilnhurst (Picture: Daniel Roberts)

They were called to the scene at around 4:30pm this afternoon, June 17 after reports of a fire at the Universal Recycling centre on Wharf Road, Kilnhurst.

Officers are urging people to avoid the area, which remains cordoned off as they deal with the blaze.

No-one has been injured in the incident.

Both Police and Fire officers are asking residents to keep their windows and doors shut whilst work is underway to tackle the fire.

They are thanking the local community for their understanding and patience while work is underway to deal with the incident and ensure everyone's safety.

Last May, the recycling plant was hit by a major blaze, calling for a review from the Environment Agency after residents had to be evacuated.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown.