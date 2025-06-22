Photos released following Sheffield train blaze in Ecclesfield

Facebook commenters have been quick to commend the bravery and hard work of firefighters involved in tackling yestetrday’s blaze.

The fire, which involved around 15 wagons carrying wooden railway sleepers, broke out near Ecclesfield Road and Deep Lane.

Thick smoke could be seen rising from the scene, prompting urgent safety warnings for people to avoid the area and for nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed.

In their post about the incident, the fire service said: “Some photos from (Saturday’s) incident involving a freight train.

“About 15 trucks containing wooden sleepers were well alight.

“It's thought the fire started accidentally.

“Well done to all our firefighters, officers and control staff for their response to this incident.”

Six fire engines were deployed.

Commenters were quick to show appreciation for the fire crews' efforts - especially given the hot weather and challenging conditions.

James Chant wrote: “Well done, especially in this heat. Sleepers are horrible when burning - all that tar and toxic fumes as well.”

Lynda Jackson added: “Great work, lads and lasses. I know that doing this with all that kit on takes it out of you. Thank you for being there.”

And Caroline Byard commented: “WOW, such amazing individuals – in this heat too. Such hard work. Well done.”

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, though investigations are ongoing.

