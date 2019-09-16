Phoenix Nights comedy star Alex Lowe is bringing Clinton Baptiste show to Sheffield
Comedy star Alex Lowe is set to bring his much-loved comic creation Clinton Baptiste to Sheffield.
The comedian, star of Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights, is hitting the road this autumn with a new show, The Paranormalist Returns.
The character is best-remembered for an hilarious scene in the show where he ends up offending the audience with his somewhat inaccurate psychic predictions as a hapless clairvoyant.
The show comes to Sheffield Memorial Hall on 6 October as well as January 30 next year.
As well as Baptiste, he is known for old codger Barry from Watford, whom he tours with Angelos Epithemiou and who has a regular slot on Steve Wright In The Afternoon on Radio 2.
Alex also has a rich acting career ranging from appearing in the West End in the original production of Another Country to his work with Kenneth Brannagh on Peter’s Friends and Much Ado about Nothing.
In The Paranormalist Returns tour, Clinton will give readings to audience members up and down the land, offering advice from beyond the grave.
He will predict their futures, tell them about their pasts and perform all manner of spooky stuff an’ that. And you might get called a ‘nonce.’
But more, he tells the story of his demise, his comeback and finally…finally on this special night, he will attempt to pass over to The Other Side … and return (before the venue throw the audience out)….with the answer!
The character first appeared on the Channel 4 sitcom Phoenix Nights back in 2001. Now, some eighteen years after the show aired, Clinton returns to conjure up his extraordinary powers for a new generation.
He will also perform at The Civic, Barnsley on February 1.