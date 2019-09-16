Police in 'beware of burglars' message to Sheffield students as new term begins
New students in Sheffield are being warned to be on their guard against burglars by police as the new academic term gets under way next week.
Thousands of new students are expected to arrived in the city this weekend – and South Yorkshire Police has launched a campaign urging freshers to think carefully about home security.
Sheffield Central & North West Inspector John Mallows said: “It’s a tough sell, getting students who are finding their independence, to think seriously about how to keep themselves and their valuables safe.
“However, it is so important because we do see spikes in burglaries targeting student houses throughout the year, especially during Fresher’s Week and the first few months of term.”
Areas typically targeted by criminals at this time of year include Crookes, Walkley, Broomhill and the Ecclesall Road area.
Speaking directly to students at Collegiate Crescent today, Insp Mallows added: “What we want to do is encourage you to follow some simple advice; secure it, conceal it, remove it, or risk losing precious belongings.
“We see the impact that burglary can have on people every single day, and it can have a long-term effect.
“Today we live our lives online, so having a phone or a laptop stolen can mean losing important work, photos or videos, which can pack a real emotional punch.
“I don’t want you, as new, vibrant people, coming to our city, to have to deal with the stress of a burglary, when all it takes to prevent it happening, is a bit of common sense.”
Students are being encouraged to read and the force’s crime prevention advice with their friends and housemates.