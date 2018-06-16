'Person taken to hospital' after major crash in Barnsley

Have your say

A person was reportedly taken to hospital after a major crash in Barnsley this afternoon.

This was the wreckage following the collision on the A6195 near Cortonwood Shopping Park in Brampton.

READ MORE: Man hit by bus at busy Sheffield junction

Iain Ashmore, who took the photo, said the air ambulance was called and one person had been taken to hospital.

The crash happened close to Wath Road roundabout.

The nature or extent of the person's injuries is not known at this stage.

READ MORE: Mystery surrounds sudden closure of Sheffield bowling alley

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police and will attempt to bring you more details as we get them.