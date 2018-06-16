Man hit by a bus at busy Sheffield junction

A man has been hit by a bus at a busy junction in Sheffield this afternoon.

The collision happened on Langsett Road, near Hillsborough Corner, shortly before 2pm.

Police said the pedestrian, believed to be in his 50s, had been taken to hospital with what are understood to be serious injuries.

The road has been closed since the incident, with local bus and tram services disrupted, but police said at 4.30pm that the road was expected to reopen within the next half an hour.