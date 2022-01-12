Youth homelessness charity Roundabout launches a year of fundraising challenges

Cyclist James Tsirikos took on a 105 miles journey for Roundabout charity

In a year of exciting fundraising opportunities, Roundabout will be hosting a tandem skydive challenge on April 24.

For thrill seekers who at least prefer to be at the end of a rope, the popular Roundabout Abseil is back on May 21.

And for people who want to keep their feet firmly on the ground but still want to push themselves to the limit, there’s the Lake District challenge on July 9.

The skydive – held at Hilbadstow in North Lincolnshire – is the highest in the UK, reaching a height of 15,000 ft.

No experience is necessary – participants will be given full training on the day and will be strapped to a qualified instructor.

To secure a place, there’s a deposit of £75 and participants are then asked to raise a minimum target of £325 each.

The Roundabout Abseil down Sheffield Hallam University’s 160ft main building in Howard Street will be held on May 21.

It costs £20 to sign up and participants are asked to raise a minimum of £100 to support the charity.

“We have a great programme of events planned for 2022, including a new Family Sleep Out and the return of our hugely successful Yorkshire Chocolate Festival,” said Roundabout events organiser Emily Bush.

“But for people looking for a big challenge, we think the Skydive or the abseil will provide plenty of thrills.

“Then we have the Lake District Challenge, which will take on seven of the Lake District’s toughest peaks, including a trek to the top of Scafell Pike, the highest in England.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity to see some of Britain’s most spectacular scenery, 11 hours of walking and 15 miles of mountainous terrain, including an ascent of 1500m in a single day.

“These events are ideal for anybody who wants to push themselves to the limit and raise money for a great cause at the same time.

“Places will be limited at all events so we do advise anybody interested to get in touch as soon as possible.”