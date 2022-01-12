Sheffield youth homelessness charity seaches for new properties - here's how you can help

Roundabout Ben Keegan

The charity currently has more than 70 properties around the city, consisting of flats, houses and shared accommodation.

Those homes provide a safe place to live, while Roundabout supports young people to develop important life skills, enabling them to live independently.

They might, for instance, be young people currently studying for A-levels or other qualifications but who no longer live in a family environment and need a safe place to live whilst they continue to flourish.

Whatever the reason for needing a new home, they will receive the full support of the Roundabout team during the time they remain with the charity.

But there is an urgent need for further one, two and three-bedroom properties to increase the charity’s capacity and offer support to more young people to prepare for independent living.

Roundabout chief executive Ben Keegan explained: “Different areas of our services offer both short and longer-term accommodation to young people who might otherwise be facing homelessness.

“To maintain that level of support, we really do need to expand our number of properties.

“We pride ourselves on considering all referrals, including those for young people that have struggled in other accommodation and remain difficult to place.

“We are already working with more than 70 landlords in South Yorkshire, all of whom will have experienced Roundabout’s dedicated approach to finding the right property for the right person and then ensuring that both tenant and owner are happy.

“We are, of course, also paying the proper rate for all the properties our services use.

“We hope that property owners will have faith in what we are achieving and join other landlords in becoming part of Roundabout’s outstanding record in providing support when it is needed most to some of our most vulnerable young people.”