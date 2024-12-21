You're not really from Sheffield if you've never used one of these 13 classic insults

If somebody’s being moody, argumentative or stupid, it’s only right to call them out for it, after all.

And in Sheffield dialect, there are some particularly colourful words and phrases for doing so, some of which you may have used or been on the receiving end of if you live in the city.

We’ve put together a list of some of our favourite Sheffield slang insults.

How many of these have you used and are there any favourites of yours which we’ve not included?

1 . Mardy bum This is one of the most famous Sheffield insults, thanks largely to the Arctic Monkeys song of the same name. Mardy is used to describe someone who's being stroppy or is in a bad mood for no good reason.

2 . Barmpot If someone's a barmpot, they're a fool or idiot

3 . Unkid row If you're not happy about someone making too much noise, you might accuse them of making an 'unkid row'

4 . Prannock or pranny Another colourful way to call someone out for not being the sharpest tool in the box