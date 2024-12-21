You're not really from Sheffield if you've never used one of these 13 classic insults

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 21st Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT

Sheffielders are a famously friendly bunch, but they’re not afraid to call a spade a spade.

If somebody’s being moody, argumentative or stupid, it’s only right to call them out for it, after all.

And in Sheffield dialect, there are some particularly colourful words and phrases for doing so, some of which you may have used or been on the receiving end of if you live in the city.

We’ve put together a list of some of our favourite Sheffield slang insults.

How many of these have you used and are there any favourites of yours which we’ve not included?

This is one of the most famous Sheffield insults, thanks largely to the Arctic Monkeys song of the same name. Mardy is used to describe someone who's being stroppy or is in a bad mood for no good reason.

This is one of the most famous Sheffield insults, thanks largely to the Arctic Monkeys song of the same name. Mardy is used to describe someone who's being stroppy or is in a bad mood for no good reason. | YPN Photo: Chris Lawton

If someone's a barmpot, they're a fool or idiot

If someone's a barmpot, they're a fool or idiot | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

If you're not happy about someone making too much noise, you might accuse them of making an 'unkid row'

If you're not happy about someone making too much noise, you might accuse them of making an 'unkid row' | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Another colourful way to call someone out for not being the sharpest tool in the box

Another colourful way to call someone out for not being the sharpest tool in the box | National World Photo: Brian Eyre

