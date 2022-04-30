Yates Sheffield: Man completes 5000 kettlebell swings in aid of Ukrainian families

Jon Perkins completed the challenge at Yates on Saturday, April 23, and raised more than £4300 for the Disaster Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Jon, who works for pub company Stonegate Group as a leadership trainer, raised the funds through a Just Giving page.

L to r:- Jon Perkins, Malk Lamb, operations manager for Craft Union and Samir Bouzida, general manager of Yates in Sheffield.

He was aiming to complete 5000 kettlebell swings across two days, but he smashed his target and completed the amazing feat in just eight and a half hours of constant swings.

Jon said: “I can’t believe I smashed my target! It was a huge challenge, and I am still aching!

"I am humbled and so grateful for everyone that came and supported me, for such a worthwhile cause. I would also like to thank Yates in Sheffield who hosted this event for me and the team who kept me fuelled up throughout the day.

“I am now looking into planning my next challenge, after a rest of course, and my next fundraising mission.”