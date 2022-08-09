The centre in Wybourn will provide facilities for almost 2,000 homes, was delivered by Great Places Housing Group and opened its doors on Monday, July 25.

It was named in honour of late councillor Pat Midgley, who was a Labour councillor for 33 years and was dedicated to the city of Sheffield, especially Park Hill where she was born, raised and lived her whole life.

The official opening of a new community centre in Wybourn, Sheffield, which has been named after the late councillor Pat Midgley (photo: Jon Parker Lee)

As well as the community centre, the development includes 12 apartments with affordable rent which were provided in response to demand in the neighbourhood for cheaper housing.

The community centre hosts a community café and provides a new space for a range of community groups, events, education courses and other activities.

Matthew Harrison, chief executive of Great Places Housing Group, said: “We’re really proud to have helped bring this brilliant facility to life with the incredible support and work of the local community and partners.

“This fantastic new community hub will provide so much support, activities, employment and much needed facilities for the area.”

He added: “We’ve been committed to Wybourn for over 15 years, owning 1,300 properties and having developed over 200 new homes. This new development is the latest in many exciting plans for the local area and beyond.”

Situated in the heart of Wyborn, an inner-city neighbourhood with 5,230 residents, the facility was built through close consultation with the local community and in partnership with trusts

such as Castle Development Trust.

Councillor Terry Fox, leader of Sheffield City Council, said: “The council is hugely supportive of this project, recognising it as a valuable and important resource for the local community.

“We will continue our support through funding services delivered at the centre and look forward to seeing all the benefits and opportunities it will bring to the area.”