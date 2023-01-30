The palpitating effects of Sheffield United vs Wrexham was plain to see on the face of the Welsh club’s celebrity co-owner last night.

Hollywood star turned Championship League club-investor Ryan Reynolds joined fans at the old Racecourse ground on January 29 to watch his team play The Blades, who stood 70 places above the Welsh promotion-chasers.

In a huge upset, it all ended in a 3-3 draw, and even then Sheffield United’s equalizer only came in the 95th minute. It means there will be a replay at Bramall Lane at a yet unannounced date in February.

Below is a gallery of Reynolds’ emotions throughout the night as he watched what he later called “one of the most exciting things I’ve ever seen”.

Ryan Reynolds, best known for his portrayal of Marvel's Deadpool, and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' creator Rob McElhenney, bought Wrexham AFC in 2020.

Sheffield United only equalized the game in the 95th minute. Wrexham is 70 places below The Blades.

Ryan Reynolds has since called the game "one of the most exciting things I've ever seen".

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson revealed Reynolds visited the home dressing room after the game to speak to the players. The date for the replay will be confirmed shortly.