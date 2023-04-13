The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of a fatal road traffic incident in Sheffield following a short chase involving South Yorkshire Police officers.

At around 11pm on Monday (April 10), a black Mercedes collided with two parked cars while “travelling at speed” on Retford Road, near to the junction with Coalbrook Road.

Prior to the collision, the Mercedes driver passed a police vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. It is reported that the officer driving began a short pursuit lasting approximately 13 seconds.

The driver of the Mercedes, who has been formally identified as Daniel McBride, aged 40, sadly died at the scene.

Daniel McBride has been officially identified as the victim of a fatal road collision on Retford Road, Sheffield. Photo credit: Family handout/PA Wire

The IOPC were notified by South Yorkshire Police on the night of the incident, and sent investigators to the scene and to the post-incident procedures where the officers involved provided their initial accounts. They began an independent investigation on April 11.

Emily Barry, IOPC regional director, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr McBride’s family and friends, and to all those affected by his death.

“We have been in contact with his family to explain our role, offer advice and support, and to outline the next steps of our independent investigation.

“There is a mandatory requirement for forces to refer to us incidents like this, which result in death or serious injury, and our investigation will thoroughly examine the circumstances of the police involvement, including whether appropriate policies and procedures were followed.”

