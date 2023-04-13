News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
20 minutes ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
1 hour ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
1 hour ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
2 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
2 hours ago Family tribute to Daniel McBride, killed in Retford Road collision

Woodhouse Mill crash: Victim named as Daniel McBride as IOPC launch investigation into fatal collision in Sheffield

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of a fatal road traffic incident in Sheffield following a short chase involving South Yorkshire Police officers.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 13th Apr 2023, 13:08 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 13:10 BST

At around 11pm on Monday (April 10), a black Mercedes collided with two parked cars while “travelling at speed” on Retford Road, near to the junction with Coalbrook Road.

Prior to the collision, the Mercedes driver passed a police vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. It is reported that the officer driving began a short pursuit lasting approximately 13 seconds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the Mercedes, who has been formally identified as Daniel McBride, aged 40, sadly died at the scene.

Most Popular
Daniel McBride has been officially identified as the victim of a fatal road collision on Retford Road, Sheffield. Photo credit: Family handout/PA WireDaniel McBride has been officially identified as the victim of a fatal road collision on Retford Road, Sheffield. Photo credit: Family handout/PA Wire
Daniel McBride has been officially identified as the victim of a fatal road collision on Retford Road, Sheffield. Photo credit: Family handout/PA Wire

The IOPC were notified by South Yorkshire Police on the night of the incident, and sent investigators to the scene and to the post-incident procedures where the officers involved provided their initial accounts. They began an independent investigation on April 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emily Barry, IOPC regional director, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr McBride’s family and friends, and to all those affected by his death.

“We have been in contact with his family to explain our role, offer advice and support, and to outline the next steps of our independent investigation.

“There is a mandatory requirement for forces to refer to us incidents like this, which result in death or serious injury, and our investigation will thoroughly examine the circumstances of the police involvement, including whether appropriate policies and procedures were followed.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The IOPC added the investigation is in its “very early stages”, and has gathered initial accounts from the officers involved.