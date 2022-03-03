Sheffield Women’s Aid has been unable to provide hot water for families in its care for the past week.

The charity – which operates two premises across the city but cannot say where it is based for safety – is now asking for help to pay to get the system back up and running for the comfort of women in need.

Sheffield Women's Aid has been hit with what could be a £10,000 bill to repair the hot water for the woman and families at its refuge.

It has launched a GoFundMe page and are asking for donations to offset the hefty bill.

While the charity has set a goal of £2,500, it is likely the full job will cost in the region of £10,000.

CEO Hollie Venn said: “Our charity’s goal is to make sure women and their children are comfortable while they’re with us, whatever their circumstancess.

"Anything people can contribute will be gratefully received. It all adds up.”

Sheffield Women’s Aid provides refuge to women and families escaping domestic abuse and unsafe living conditions.

But on Wednesday last week, the refuge was left without hot water after a specialist heating system at the building broke down.

While a technician has been found to get their refuge’s hot water back on by today, Thursday, March 3, the charity says that without help the sudden huge cost is likely to impact its budget and how it provides help elsewhere this year.

Hollie said: “You can imagine what these women and families are dealing with, and then while they’re here they’ve been unable to use hot water easily.

"Washing and bathing means having to heat water up in a kettle or on the stove. It’s the last thing anyone needs.

"We’re a small charity and whenever we receive large bills it means we have too make difficult decisions about other expenditure. We don’t want to see out families disadvantaged throughout the year to come because we had a to pay such a large bill.