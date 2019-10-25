Woman thanks public who helped after her aunt fell off tram platform in Sheffield

The 46-year-old is 'doing amazing' in hospital

The 46-year-old was at Hillsborough tram stop, in Langsett Road, at around 1pm this afternoon when she fell off the platform sidewards while in her wheelchair.

Emergency services were called to the scene and she was taken to hospital.

In a message to The Star, the woman’s niece has now given an update on her aunt’s condition, thanking the people at the tram stop who helped out after the fall.

She said: “A massive thank you to the people of Sheffield. The amazing people at the stop that sheltered her with blankets and umbrellas.

“She’s doing amazing and hopefully if the X-ray results come back OK she will be home tonight, it proves kindness still exists and for the 1.5 hours worth of backed up traffic we’re sorry.

“Today’s accident could have been a whole lot worse so thank you.”

Tram services along blue and yellow routes were suspended for just around two hours while paramedics tended to the 46-year-old.