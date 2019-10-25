Woman taken to hospital following ‘medical incident’ at Sheffield tram stop
A woman has been taken to hospital following a ‘medical incident’ at a Sheffield tram stop.
South Yorkshire Police said the woman was on a scooter and is believed to have fallen onto the tracks at Hillsborough tram stop, Langsett Road, before her scooter landed on top of her.
However, according to a family member of the woman, she was in fact in a wheelchair and has since been taken to hospital where she is ‘absolutely fine’ but is being checked over by a doctor.
Police said they are no longer dealing with the ‘medical incident’ and it has been passed over to another agency.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Trust were contacted for further detail but they were unable to find the incident on their logs.
Earlier today Stagecoach Supertram reported that some services running along its blue and yellow routes were delayed while emergency services dealt with the incident.
But as the incident has now been resolved the firm said ‘trams can operate as normal again’.
Posting on Twitter, they added: “Please bear with us whilst we reform the service. There may be delays and alterations for some time whilst we get back to timetable. Thanks for your patience.”