Willy Collins: Widow's moving tribute as QR code installed at 'Britain's biggest grave' in Sheffield
A fresh addition has been made to a huge gravestone in Sheffield, which was already said to be the largest and most elaborate in Britain.
Willy Collins died suddenly aged just 49 while on a family holiday in Majorca in July 2020.
His funeral was among the most lavish ever held in Sheffield, with his 22 carat gold coffin transported through the city with 40 Rolls Royce limousines and horses in tow.
His gravestone at Shiregreen Cemetery is equally extravagant, weighing 37 tonnes and made from Italian Carrara marble. Reportedly built at a cost of £200,000, it has a solar-powered jukebox and features two life-sized statues of Mr Collins' hulking 6ft2in frame.
Planning dispute
It has proved controversial, with Sheffield Council saying it breached planning regulations as what was built doesn’t match the plans submitted.
The Collins family disputes this and has previously said there will be ‘war’ if the monument is pulled down.
More than two years since the gravestone was unveiled, the council and Mr Collins’ family are understood to still be in discussions over its future.
Now Mr Collins’ widow Kathleen has unveiled a small addition - a QR code which those visting the grave to pay their respects can scan to learn about his life and leave their own tributes.
The code takes you to a page on the My QR Legacy website, where Mr Collins, who was part of a large traveller family, is described as the ‘King of Sheffield’.
‘Love you always’
The page explains how he was born in Athlone, Ireland, and was one of 16 siblings. He and Kathleen married in 1990, when she was 17, and had six sons and three daughters together.
“They grew up together since age of 8 and loved each other very much,” it states.
A heartbreaking tribute from Kathleen beneath a photo of them together reads: “Miss my husband so much. Love you always my Willy.”
There are also a number of videos, including footage of Mr Collins’ funeral, a recording of the couple’s wedding song and a clip of an adoring Mr Collins holding his grandson Willy.
Kathleen, 51, told the Sun: “Willy would have loved the QR code.”
She added: “I want people to know what he did with his life and what he achieved - it keeps his memory alive.”
Who was Willy Collins?
Mr Collins, also known as Big Willy Collins, moved to Sheffield in 1980 and grew up in Pitsmoor before moving to Darnall.
He was a renowned bare-knuckle boxer but Kathleen has called him a ‘gentle giant’ who she said ‘never looked for trouble’, being more of a ‘peacemaker’.
Mr Collins used to train at Brendan Ingle’s famous gym in Wincobank, which produced a number of British and world champion fighters including ‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed.
Following his sudden death, big name boxers including Tyson Fury, Kell Brook and Billy Joe Saunders were among those to send their condolences.
In 2002, Mr Collins nearly lost his life following an attack in which his brother, Anthony, known as ‘Marty Boy,’ died. They were stabbed after a dispute at the Afro Caribbean Club, in Spital Hill, turned violent.
Drug dealer Mark Lloyd Roberts, who was in his 30s and from Burngreave Road, left the club after an initial argument and returned in combat gear and a balaclava, armed with two knives.
He stabbed Anthony through his heart and left Willy with serious chest and lung injuries.
The Territorial Army soldier, who had been 'trained to kill', pleaded guilty to murder and wounding with intent and was jailed for life.
He was ordered to serve a minimum of 12 years before being eligible for parole, which was later reduced to 11.
