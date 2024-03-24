Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Willy Collins passed away suddenly while on a family holiday on the Spanish island of Majorca in July 2020. He was just 49.

His heartbroken family, who adored him, said he was known as 'the King of Sheffield' and wanted to honour him with a final resting place to be proud of.

Also known as 'Big Willy Collins,' the former bare-knuckle boxer, who lived in Darnall, was part of a large traveller family.

The memorial in Shiregreen Cemetery for the 'King of Sheffield' Willy Collins

He was one of 16 siblings and had nine children,and at the time of his death, his wife, Kathleen, who was married to him for 30 years, said: "He was a bare-knuckle boxer but never looked for trouble, he was more of a peacemaker.

"Everybody knew him for fighting, he was the King of Sheffield and was very well-respected. People used to call him the 'gentle giant' – he would be the first person to pay for anything if somebody needed it and was just loved by everyone."

Willy Collins, known to friends and family as the 'King of Sheffield', was on a family holiday in Majorca when he died suddenly at the age of 49

Willy, who was born in Ireland, moved to Sheffield in 1980 and grew up in Pitsmoor.

He used to train at Brendan Ingle's gym in Wincobank and would often jog miles across the city every day to get there.

Willy was the patriarch of the Collins family and doted on his children and grandchildren, and well as his nieces and nephews.

Boxers including Tyson Fury, Kell Brook and Billy Joe Saunders were among those who sent their condolences to his family after Willy's sudden death.

When 37-ton memorial to Willy Collins was unveiled at Shiregreen Cemetery, Sheffield, it attracted worldwide attention. It is rumoured to have cost £200,000 and features two life-sized statues of the bare-knuckle boxer, as well as LED lights and a jukebox playing his favourite tracks

His funeral was one of the most extravagant Sheffield has ever witnessed.

His 22 carat gold coffin was transported through the streets of Sheffield, followed by 40 Rolls Royce limousines and horses.

His gravestone in Shiregreen cemetery is the largest and most elaborate in the city.

Made from Italian Carrara marble, it weighs 37 tonnes and features a solar-powered jukebox. It is adorned with Irish flags and featuring two life-sized statues of Big Willy's six-foot-two frame

It also includes depictions of Jesus Christ and biblical scenes and is believed to have cost around £200,000.

The monument, unveiled in March 2022, has proven controversial because Sheffield Council says the structure breaks planning laws as it doesn't match the original plans.

The council and the Collins family are in discussions.

The family has threatened 'war' if the monument is pulled down.

Years before he died, Willy had a near-death experience after he was left fighting for life following an attack in which his brother, Anthony, known as 'Marty Boy', died.

They were stabbed at the Afro Caribbean Club, Spital Hill, when a dispute in the club turned violent.

Drug dealer Mark Lloyd Roberts, who was in his 30s and from Burngreave Road, left the club after an initial argument and returned in combat gear and a balaclava, armed with two knives.

He stabbed Anthony through his heart and left Willy with serious chest and lung injuries.

The Territorial Army soldier, who had been 'trained to kill', pleaded guilty to murder and wounding with intent and was jailed for life.