Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The spectacular grave of 'King of Sheffield' Willy Collins is still standing two years after it was built - despite concerns over planning laws.

The monument is on the grave of the bare-knuckle boxer Willy Collins at Shiregreen Cemetery, dubbed the traveller 'King of Sheffield', who died on holiday aged 49 in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The marble gravestone, adorned with Irish flags and featuring two life-sized statues of Big Willy's six-foot-two frame, was unveiled in March 2022.

When 37-ton memorial to Willy Collins was unveiled at Shiregreen Cemetery, Sheffield, in March 2022, it attracted worldwide attention

It sparked a row between the council - who said the structure broke planning law as it didn’t match its original plans - and his family, including widow Kathleen who previously threatened 'war' if it was pulled down.

But almost two years on, the the gravestone - which is believed to have cost around £200,000 and also includes depictions of Jesus Christ and biblical scenes - remains standing in place

Sheffield Council said in a statement: "We are currently trying to address this situation and there are no other updates to report at the moment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The father-of-nine died while on a family holiday to Mallorca to celebrate his wife's birthday in 2020.

Willy Collins, known to friends and family as the 'King of Sheffield'

A lavish funeral was thrown in his honour which saw a 22 carat gold coffin carried through the streets of Sheffield, followed by 40 Rolls Royce limousines.

Hundreds of mourners sparked blue and yellow smoke bombs in his honour, while Irish flags were proudly waved in the air.

He was initially laid to rest at Shiregreen Cemetery in a tiled plot lined with images of the Last Supper, alongside his brother Anthony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But two years later, the extravagant mural was unveiled, sparking the row.

Initially, the council said that the massive mausoleum had been constructed "without permission".

A memorial for Willy Collins was unveiled in Shiregreen Cemetery in March (Photo: Scott Merrylees)

But they later clarified that while the Collins family did obtain permission for a headstone, the final structure had failed to match the designs they had submitted.

Sheffield City Council said it had "reached out" to the family to discuss changes that will be needed to bring it back in line with the cemetery’s regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willy's daughter Mary said at the time: "We bought all the plots as it’s a family grave, so we’re not taking over more space than it should be.

"It’s well taken care off. We jet wash that road all the time. We have a lot of respect.

"My father’s grave is on a hill, so it has to be raised anyway. It’s in line with other headstones.

"It was never about a price. It wasn’t done as a brag. We’ve done it for our father and us, and for our grandchildren to remember him, and what a great man he was to us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of 16 children, Willy was the patriarch of the Collins family.

Widow Mary said at the time of his death: "He loved Sheffield. He was as much a Sheffield man as he was an Irish man.

"If you met him once for five minutes you would never forget him.

"We now have somewhere where we can meet and talk about him and for others to remember him.