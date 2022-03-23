Willy Collins memorial: Sheffield Council bosses ‘reach out’ to family over changes wanted by officials

Mr Collins’ family unveiled a spectacular tribute to the well-known bare knuckle fighter, known as the ‘King of Sheffield’ on March 17, nearly two years after his death after collapsing while on holiday with his family in Port de Pollença in Majorca. He was 49.

Dad of nine Mr Collins’ grave is now marked by a 37-ton marble monument. It features two life-sized statues of the bare-knuckle boxer’s six-foot-two frame, and is crafted from solid Carrara marble from Italy.

The Willy Collins memorial at Shregreen Cemetery. Sheffield Council says it has 'reached out.'

Today Sheffield Council confirmed there had been planning permission in place for a memorial – but said there were elements that differed from what is now in place.

Coun Alison Teal, executive member for sustainable neighbourhoods, wellbeing, parks and leisure at the authority: "Sheffield City Council approved plans for a memorial, however the plans which were submitted and approved differ from the memorial now in place. This was not fully appreciated until after the structure was fully unveiled.

“We have reached out to the family and intend to discuss changes which need to be made in order to satisfy the cemetery rules and take into consideration other cemetery users.

“It would not be appropriate to discuss the details further as this is a sensitive matter and we wish to speak with the family fully in the coming days.”