Where can I donate for Ukraine: Places to donate in Sheffield to help Ukrainians

Pennine Lubricants – Ukraine Shoe Box Appeal:

Sheffield based oil manufacturers, Pennine Lubricants, are appealing to customers and the people of Sheffield to help support Ukrainians by donating shoe boxes containing essential items.

They are asking for unsealed shoe boxes with essential items to be sent to them with information regarding the gender and age of the person the items are intended for and also a contents of the items to be put on the lid.

Sales Director at Pennine Lubricants, John Grierson, with some of the shoe box donations they have so far received.

Currently, they are in urgent need of sanitary products, plasters and bandages, knee and foot supports, nappies, baby wipes, e45, Sudacrem and Savlon.

Other essential items are requested too, such as first aid items, wash products, small clothing items, torches, batteries and small blankets.

They are also encouraging a small message to be left inside as a kind token to the Ukrainians.

Flyer for the Charity table top sale for Ukraine on Sunday March 20.

John Grierson, sales director at Pennine Lubricants, said: “We wanted to help those fleeing Ukraine by making sure those much needed essentials are waiting for families as they arrive in the UK.

"We’ve been humbled by the generosity shown by our staff and customers since we launched the appeal last week. We are happy for anyone to drop off shoe box donations with us, between 8.30am – 5pm Monday to Friday. We will continue to accept donations over the coming weeks.”

Your boxes can be donated to their trade counter at: Pennine Lubricants, 32 Atlas Way, Sheffield, S4 7QQ. Pennine drivers are also available to collect your donations as they deliver your order.

Charity Table Top Sale:

A charity sale is being hosted at Beighton Lifestyle Centre on Sunday March 20 and Sunday April 3 to raise money for Ukraine.

The organisers have been collecting and dropping off emergency supplies to various points around the city as they felt inclined to do something to help following the devasting news on Ukraine.

Their collection centres have been over-run with donations of clothes and so they have decided to sell the items people were hoping to donate that are left over and raise the money for DEC Ukraine appeal instead of seeing them go to waste.

So far they have raised £500 from just selling raffle tickets for the event and they have been donated some fantastic prizes from business around the city.

The Place Hair Salon at Drakehouse has acted as a drop-off point for donations and has been inundated with donations daily.

All money raised from the two events will go straight to the DEC Ukraine Appeal and they remain helping to collect and distribute emergency supplies across the city.

United for Ukraine:United for Ukraine, a charity organisation began by retired Barnsley firefighter, Henryk Matysiak, is still collecting donations.

In a bid to collect as many essential items as possible to be donated to Ukrainians at the Polish border, the group of volunteers have set up various hubs and collection points around Sheffield and Barnsley for drop offs to be made.

Currently, two lorries are being loaded full of donations as the donations continue to arrive in their numbers.

At the moment, some collection points are pre-arranged only.