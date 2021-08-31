Taliban troops appear to have taken control of Afghanistan while president Ashraf Ghani has fled the country for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The world got a glimpse of the chaotic scene in the country as grim footage of thousands of Afghans swarming the airport in Kabul in their desperate attempts to flee the country with some clinging on to a moving plane emerged.

Thousands of women, children and others most at risk of the Taliban will begin to resettle in the UK over the coming months.

The UK is to help resettle thousands of Afghan refugees after the takeover by the Taliban - this is how you can help those in Sheffield by donating clothes, money and other items, as well as volunteering. Picture by Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images.

Here’s how you can help those seeking refuge in Sheffield - from donating clothes to other items.

Where can I donate clothes for refugees in Sheffield?

Sheffield residents can help Afghan refugees entering the country and looking to resettle in a number of ways - one of which is by donating clothes or other items.

Baby equipment, food, shoes, trainers, underwear, bedding, mobile phones and chargers are among those items most in need to help the support efforts of refugees in the UK.

National charity Care4Calais is appealing for donations of clothing and has a number of drop off sites across Sheffield, including Botanical Road in Broomhall, Syd’s Gym Darnall (between 9am and 4pm) and Beeton Road in Meersbrook.

To arrange a drop off, email [email protected]

Shareswear is also looking for clothing donations, which can be dropped off at: Ground Floor Thorne House, 188 Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 1SY.

The centre is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays from 9.30am – 2.30pm.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 07450 835761.

Please ensure all donations are clean and in a wearable condition.

Sheffield Donations for Refugees is currently in need of phones and chargers. These can be dropped off at Meersbrook Hall reception Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

You can also visit the Facebook page here, which features posts from other groups and individuals across the city who are helping with these efforts and are often asking for new donations.

Lush on Fargate is currently looking for new socks and pants for refugees, and The Joy Bank on Abbeydale Road (S7 2BA) is appealing for donations of toys to be given to the children, from 12pm to 4pm.

Is there another way to help?

In Sheffield, there are a number of local charities supporting refugees who are in need of help and are appealing for monetary donations rather than items.

Sheffield City of Sanctuary is an independent charity working in solidarity with people seeking sanctuary in Sheffield and people can donate through their page here.

You can also donate to Assist Sheffield, which works with people who are seeking sanctuary and who have been refused asylum. Click here to look at the payment and donation options available.

What about volunteering?