Fundraiser launched to help family of boy died after falling from Metropolitan Hotel window in Sheffield

The boy, Mohammed Munib Majeedi, was an Afghan refugee whose family escaped Taliban and recently arrived in the UK to seek asylum and protection.

Mohammed reportedly fell from the window of the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel in Blonk Street, near the city centre, at around 2.30pm on August 18.

His death has since sent shockwaves across the country with the Refugee Council and the local MPs calling for an independent investigation into the accommodation safety provided to the vulnerable families.

Richard Davenport, who set up the fundraiser, said Mohammed was the son of his friend and colleague whose family had been in the country for a matter of days after fleeing from the Taliban.

He said his father previously worked with both Afghanistan-based non-profit humanitarian organisation International Returns and Reintegration Assistance (IRARA) and the British Embassy in Kabul.

He wrote: "Prior to the withdrawal of the allied forces from Afghanistan, the Majeedi family had dedicated their lives to helping others by supporting people who had returned to Afghanistan in rebuilding their lives.

"Munib's father has worked for many years, providing humanitarian aid and supporting displaced persons on behalf of the British Government and non-profit organisations and Afghanistan.

"This appeal to help raise money for Munib's family and the proceeds will be given to support his parents and siblings as they try to recover from this terrible tragedy.”

All proceeds will be given to the family.