‘I feel invisible’

Professor Duncan Cameron, of the University of Sheffield, who has been completely reliant on public transportation since he began using his wheelchair a year ago, said that even something as simple as hailing a taxi gives him anxiety.

The plant and soil biology professor suffers from a rare neurodegenerative disease called cerebellar ataxia, meaning his body is gradually destroying his brain stem as well as his motor and peripheral nerves - leaving him unable to walk.

He began walking with a stick when he first became unwell 10 years ago, but now uses a wheelchair to get around and a mobility scooter for longer distances after his condition deteriorated.

He said: "It's been a recurring theme ever since I started using a wheelchair. I found it really hard to get a taxi because they won't simply stop if you're trying to hail."

The most recent incident occurred just a few days ago, when he took his issue directly to Twitter after earlier complaints to the council went unheeded.

‘A taxi driver said his ramp wasn't working’

On Jan 29, he tweeted: "Yesterday, two black cabs at a rank refused to take me in my wheelchair. Yet in 2017, this became a punishable offence so why does this happen to me nearly EVERY time I go out? And nothing happens if I report it!"

Recalling the incident, he said: "I went to a taxi rank up at the City Hall and the first taxi, he picked up his hand and said he was on the phone. Second, he said his ramp wasn't working.

"The third one was really lovely and quite angry with the other two for nor letting me in the taxi… I have a lightweight power wheelchair which fits perfectly in a black cab.

"My friends who are wheelchair users too have been experiencing the same problem as me."

Mr Cameron said he has since filed a few complaints to the council via its website, but he has heard nothing back.

After he took the matter to Twitter, it was noticed by local councillor Bernard Little, who said would forward his complaint to the cabinet advisor for transport, Coun Ruth Mersereau and Cabinet Member for Transport, Coun Douglas Johnson.

‘I feel invisible’

He added: "I've had taxis driving past me 30 to 40 times before. Every single time if I try to get a taxi, I will get driven past, three to four times occasionally, at taxi ranks.

"Sometimes, when they do stop, they would say, it (wheelchair) won't fit. I know it will. I bought this lightweight one because I knew it would fit.

"I feel really invisible… I get nervous now about the idea of going out in my wheelchair and needing to use the taxi because it's frightening to think you won't be able to get home."

In 2017, laws tackling discrimination were introduced, stating any taxi driver who who refuses to pick up wheelchair users or attempt to charge more for transporting them could be fined up to £1,000 and risk losing their licence, unless they have an exemption for medical reasons.