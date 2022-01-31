Three separate crowdfunding campaigns have been set up to raise cash for families of the two friends who both died after a night of bloodshed in the early hours of Saturday morning in Doncaster town centre.

And within hours of the tragedy which has sent shockwaves across Doncaster, more than £5,500 has already been raised for the pair after violence flared near to the junction of Silver Street and High Street shortly after 2.30am.

Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis.

Janis, 17, and Ryan, 20, were fatally stabbed during an altercation between a number of young men.

Who were the men who died after Doncaster stabbings?

Despite the best efforts of passing members of the public, police and paramedics, Ryan was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Janis was taken to hospital via ambulance but sadly later died from his injuries. A subsequent post mortem examination has established that both Janis and Ryan died from stab wounds.

Their families are being supported by specially trained officers. They will not be making any statements through the police at this time and have asked that their privacy is respected during this difficult period for them.

Members of the public can donate to the fundraiser for Ryan HERE, an appeal for Janis HERE, and one organised by Ryan's former football club Bessacarr FC HERE

On Saturday morning, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and has now been released on bail while investigations continue.

Who has been arrested over stabbings?

On Saturday, an 18-year-old man who received minor injuries during the incident was discharged from hospital and arrested for a serious public order offence related to the incident. He has now been released without charge.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, leading the investigation, said: “I know that incidents like this can have a devastating impact on the wider community and I want to reassure you we are doing everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.

"The community who live, visit and work in the town centre will continue to see an increased police presence in the area as the murder investigation continues at pace. I would like to reassure people that we believe this to be an isolated incident with no risk to the wider community.

What have police said about Doncaster stabbings?

“I continue to urge anyone who has any information that could help the investigation to contact us. We are really keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed or have footage of the altercation, which started in Silver Street and continued into High Street, ending outside the KFC.

”Initial CCTV enquiries show that there were a number of bystanders who saw the incident and we urge them to come forward and help us. If you are uncomfortable speaking to the police directly you can call Crimestoppers completely anonymously.”