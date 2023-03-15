2 . Steel

Sheffield is probably most famous beyond its borders for producing the metal which saw it branded the Steel City. Stainless steel was invented in Sheffield by Harry Brearley and although the steel industry may not power the city's economy in quite the way it once did, it remains a major employer. Its website describes how the firm's origins date back to the 1750s as a small blacksmith forge. George Naylor set up the foundations for the business as a commercial operation with the building of the Millsands Steelworks in 1805. His son in law, Edward Vickers, later joined forces with him to form Naylor Vickers and Co. The company has since been associated with many of the industry's most famous names such as English Steel, Firth Brown, British Steel and River Don Castings. Today, the firm proudly boasts, it is 'capable of producing the largest and most technically challenging cast and forged steel components in the world'. Photo: Simon Hulme