What do those little orange ETAJLOC signs scattered around Sheffield mean?
If you’ve driven around Sheffield over the past few days, you might have spotted little orange signs emblazoned with the mystery slogan ETAJLOC.
And if you were wondering what the directional arrows, which have been spotted on signs and lampposts around the city centre mean, there’s no big mystery.
In fact, there’s a pretty simple explanation – and not directions to a part of Sheffield you’ve never heard of.READ MORE: Shooting begins for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie In Sheffield
The ETAJLOC notices are signs denoting the filming of new movie Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (ETAJ) in the city.
And LOC simply means a filming location. So in other words, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Location.
Read More
So if you see a sign with the wording ETAJLOC – its simply pointing cast and crew to a spot where the cameras will be rolling for the new film, which follows on from the West End show and which tells the story of a teenage boy from Sheffield who dreams of becoming a drag queen.
Filming on the movie – which stars Richard E Grant and Sarah Lancashire among others, got under way yesterday in the area around Mulberry Street in the city centre.
Over the coming weeks, cast and crew will be out in other locations across the city – and the little orange signs are simply to help those not familiar with these parts find their way to where they need to be.
And chances are if you follow the little orange arrows, you might well be able to catch a glimpse of the stars and filming taking place.