This is why you might see cameras in Sheffield today as shooting begins for Everybody's Talking About Jamie movie
Cameras have started rolling in Sheffield this morning as filming gets under way for the new Everybody’s Talking About Jamie movie.
Cast and crew have been filming in the area around Mulberry Street in the city centre for the movie about a Sheffield teenager who dreams of life as a drag queen.
Hollywood icon Richard E Grant, who heads the cast, yesterday confirmed he was heading to Sheffield to begin shooting for the film which is based on a documentary which later became a successful West End show.
This morning, cast and crew were captured on camera shooting a mock Gay Pride march in the city.
Other locations are set to be used across Sheffield in the coming weeks for the movie which also stars Happy Valley and Coronation Street star Sarah Lancashire.
The film follows on from the musical’s smash hit run in the West End, and tells the story of 16-year-old Jamie New who lives on a council estate in Sheffield and dreams of becoming a drag queen.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Withnail and I star Grant – recently nominated for an Oscar for his supporting role in Can You Ever Forgive Me, a movie about literary fraudster Lee Israel – will play Jamie’s mentor Hugo, also known as Loco Chanelle, a former drag queen.
Sharon Horgan, writer and star of Channel 4 sitcom Catastrophe, takes the part of Jamie’s teacher Miss Hedge and Sarah Lancashire – of Last Tango In Halifax – will appear as his mother, Margaret.
Shobna Gulati, from the London stage cast, will reprise her role of Ray.
Inspired by the BBC documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, the stage production originated at the Crucible, before it was picked up by Nimax Theatres and transferred to the capital, where it continues a highly-successful run with a refreshed cast.