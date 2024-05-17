Days out Sheffield: Weston Park May Fayre returns this weekend with free fun for all the family
and live on Freeview channel 276
An annual event is returning to Sheffield for another day of free entertainment for all the family.
Sheffield City Council has revealed plans for this year’s Weston Park May Fayre, which will be taking place on Sunday, May 19.
Held at Weston Park each year, the free event is reported to attract over 10,000 people - and this year, the organisers say it will see more entertainment acts than ever before.
From 11am to 5pm, the park will be taken over by food and drink vendors, craft stalls - and hopefully some sunshine. Children will also be able to enjoy a number of rides for a small charge.
Acts this year include circus entertainers, live music, and even real life Stormtroopers from Star Wars. There will be plenty to see and do over the course of the whole day.
Just some of the confirmed attendees include:
- Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band from India with a wide variety of music including folk songs, Bollywood hits, spiritual qawwali and Bhangra beats.
- Val and Halla - two Abba-obsessed Scandinavians, with a musical Viking longboat
- Elton Wrong who will drive a white piano while belting out classic songs like Elton John’s Rocket Man
For more information, visit: https://www.welcometosheffield.co.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.