It’s one of the biggest events held at the park each year

An annual event is returning to Sheffield for another day of free entertainment for all the family.

Sheffield City Council has revealed plans for this year’s Weston Park May Fayre, which will be taking place on Sunday, May 19.

Held at Weston Park each year, the free event is reported to attract over 10,000 people - and this year, the organisers say it will see more entertainment acts than ever before.

Plenty of entertainment will be on show at Sheffield's Weston Park

From 11am to 5pm, the park will be taken over by food and drink vendors, craft stalls - and hopefully some sunshine. Children will also be able to enjoy a number of rides for a small charge.

Acts this year include circus entertainers, live music, and even real life Stormtroopers from Star Wars. There will be plenty to see and do over the course of the whole day.

Just some of the confirmed attendees include: