Netflix are on set at Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham filming part of a new UK crime thriller series called ‘Bodies’.

The series is an adaptation of Si Spencer’s graphic novel and surrounds a mystery being investigated by four detectives, across four time periods, with four dead bodies. It starts with a murder in Whitechapel, London, which four different detectives try to solve in different time periods.

1890s overachiever Edmond Hillinghead, dashing 1940s adventurer Karl Whiteman, kickass female 2010s Detective Sergeant Shahara Hasan, and Maplewood, an amnesiac from post-apocalyptic 2050, all set out to uncover a conspiracy spanning 150 years.

Series director, Marco Kreuzpaintner, who is known for The Lazarus Project currently on Sky, was on set at Wentworth Woodhouse earlier this month. The stately home has made a number of appearance on TV and the big screen, including Downton Abbey and Gentleman Jack on the BBC.

Netflix crews have been spotted at Wentworth House filming their newest crime thriller series. Photo: Danielle Andrews

Netflix have also filmed there before, using the servants’ quarters and Green Dining Room on The Irregulars.

