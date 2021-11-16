Sam, a British Schools Adaptive Judo champion, had visited Ulley Reservoir in Rotherham with friends on May 28 when he got into difficulty in the water.

Emergency services responded to the incident at around 3pm, and specialist search teams made a desperate attempt to find him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene hour later, having drowned.

The shrine to Sam Haycock was set up at Ulley Reservoir following his death.

His death had prompted his family to set up a campaign group to call for more safety equipment at open water sites.

The Rotherham Current, a local news outlet, has teamed up with Sam's parents, to collect 5,000 signatures in five weeks in a campaign called 'Sign Up for Sam'.

It said: “The Rotherham Current has joined forces with the parents of a teenage boy who drowned in May, in a bid to force the council to install proper safety signs at open water spots.

“Sign Up for Sam aims to petition Rotherham Council for proper signage at open water spots, and we have a goal to reach 5,000 signatures in five weeks.

Mourners gathered to say their final farewells to teenager Sam Haycock, who drowned in Ulley reservoir a month after his death.

“Backed by grieving family members, politicians, and celebrities - we are now calling on as many people as possible to join us in our plight and throw their weight behind our mission.”

Sam’s dad: It's time to make a change

Sam's Dad, Simon Haycock, said in the petition: “It's time to make a change, and it needs to be now. I never want a parent to feel the pain we felt that day.

“We have a reason to carry on and to fight for what’s right and in Sam’s memory we, hopefully, will achieve this.”

Sam is remembered as 'cheeky chappy' with an 'infectious smile' and an aspiring judo athlete who competed all over the world. He won 22 gold medals for his efforts.

The Rotherham Current also said legendary footballer and local lad David Seaman has backed the campaign and has offered his support for their goals.

Four months after Sam's death, another young man, Khizer Hayat, 19 lost his life at the reservoir after getting into difficulty in the water on September 22.