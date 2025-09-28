Watch: Video shows the fun and the stories from the Sheffield 10k, staged this morning
The Star was there to capture the popular running event on video, and here you can see the action from the start to the finish, and here some of the stories behind the runners who took the the streets today for the popular run.
Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.
The race was run on a course which started and finished at Arundel Gate, heading out towards Ecclesall Road.
First over the line was the Hallamshire Harriers runner Alfie Manthorpe, from Mosborough, Sheffield.
Watch the race here, and keep an eye out for our picture gallery of today’s race.