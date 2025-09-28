Thousands took to the streets of Sheffield today, as the Run for All Sheffield 10K returned to the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star was there to capture the popular running event on video, and here you can see the action from the start to the finish, and here some of the stories behind the runners who took the the streets today for the popular run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The race was run on a course which started and finished at Arundel Gate, heading out towards Ecclesall Road.

First over the line was the Hallamshire Harriers runner Alfie Manthorpe, from Mosborough, Sheffield.

Watch the race here, and keep an eye out for our picture gallery of today’s race.