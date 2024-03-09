Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spring looks like it must have arrived.

We filmed these cute squirrels as they foraged for food in the Botanical Gardens in Sheffield.

The animals were rushing around between the trees, as well as climbing up the trunks in the March rain.

But they found plenty to eat as they hurried around the grass.

Our video shows how one of the little friends appeared to have acquired a taste for that great symbol of the arrival of spring, the snowdrop.