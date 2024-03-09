Watch: Video shows cute squirrels feasting on snowdrops in film that shows spring has arrived in Sheffield
Video shows squirrels at a Sheffield beauty spot making the most of spring and helping themselves to food and snowdrops
Spring looks like it must have arrived.
We filmed these cute squirrels as they foraged for food in the Botanical Gardens in Sheffield.
The animals were rushing around between the trees, as well as climbing up the trunks in the March rain.
But they found plenty to eat as they hurried around the grass.
Our video shows how one of the little friends appeared to have acquired a taste for that great symbol of the arrival of spring, the snowdrop.
Have a look at the video and see the squirrels enjoying a bite to eat.