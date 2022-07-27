Watch: Unique and rare set of knives made by Sheffield's last 'Little Mester' displayed at Cutlers Hall

By Alex Wilkinson
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 1:38 pm

The collection of 58 knives and an exhibition knife were handcrafted and engineered by Sheffield’s last ‘Little Mester’, Stan Shaw.

Stan worked in the trade for almost 80 years before his death in February 2021.

In 2003, Stan was made a Freeman of the Company of Cutlers in Sheffield and, in 2016, he was awarded the BEM by The Queen.

The family of Stan Shaw have agreed a long-term loan agreement with the Company of Cutlers which has seen the knives go on permanent display at Cutlers Hall. The knives were unveiled on Tuesday, July 26.

Master Cutler, James Tear, described the knives as ‘the best collection, I’ve seen, of pen knives anywhere’.

