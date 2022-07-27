The rare and unique set of knives by Stan Shaw went on permanent display at Cutlers Hall on Tuesday July 26.

Stan was the last of the Sheffield’s ‘Little Mesters’ who made exquisitely beautiful hand-crafted pen and pocket knives for customers at home and abroad. Stan worked for almost 80 years in his trade before his death in February 2021, aged 93.

Stan Shaw BEM with one of his knives.

He was made a a Freeman of the Company of Cutlers in Sheffield in 2003, and in 2006, was awarded a BEM by the Queen.

A collection of 58 knives and a large exhibition knife, all made for the late Sheffield industrialist and Cutlers Freeman David Beevers, have been loaned to the Cutlers company to be displayed after a long-term loan agreement was made.

Stan’s eldest son Kevan, discovered by accident through his friend and Freeman Mark Ritson, that Mr Beevers’ family was planning to auction off the whole collection to individual buyers.

Kevan contacted them to ask if he could have ‘first refusal’ on any sale and he made an agreement with them for Kevan to purchase the collection intact.

Stan Shaw.

“My father had a briefcase in which he kept a sample of all of the knives he made to show to potential buyers, says Kevan. Mr Beevers saw this impressive case of knives and he asked my dad if he could buy it, but he refused," said Kevan.

“Undaunted, Mr Beevers then ordered one of every single knife in the case and it is this collection which has now been saved from sale.

“The whole family and I are delighted to have come to this arrangement with the Cutlers Company, for what is intended to be a long-term loan.

“Dad would have been so proud to see his work on display for all to see and it is a fitting tribute to his skill and all he did to promote the heritage of Sheffield’s ‘Little Mesters’ that the Cutlers Hall itself will be the location for this amazing collection of knives,” adds Kevan.

Unique and rare collection of knives from Sheffield's last 'Little Mester', Stan Shaw' put on display at Cutlers Hall.

The current Master Cutler, James Tear, says, “I am delighted and very proud that Stan Shaw’s family has offered the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire the loan of the knives to be displayed here in Cutlers’ Hall.

“They are a significant part of the continuing story of the “Little Mester” and they form part of the history and legacy of cutlery manufacturing in this City and Region.

“We will hold and display the knives with pride and care and build them into the wider regional history that we promote in the Hall.

“Stan’s skill and craftmanship should be an inspiration to all who see them.”

The knives will go on public display on September 10 as part of the Heritage Open Day event.

The Stan Shaw Memorial Appeal aims to raise funds for a permanent, public memorial and heritage trail to Stan in his home City of Sheffield, England.