Watch: Thousands come together in memory of loved ones and to fundraise for local causes at Sheffield 10k
The Sheffield 10k took place this morning (September 29) and made for a buzzing city centre.
The atmosphere was lively as people prepared for their race, whether to fundraise for local causes, in memory of a friend, or hoping for the fastest time.
You can get a sense of what it was like and hear from people supporting good causes including John Burkhill, the man with the pram, in our video here.
